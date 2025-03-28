Devils vs Jets Odds, Spreads and Total
The New Jersey Devils are looking to build a winning streak after snapping a three-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. New Jersey is 38-28-7 and sits…
New Jersey is 38-28-7 and sits third in the Metropolitan Division. Lately, the Devils have alternated between wins and losses and will aim to maintain their recent offensive success. They have experienced both low- and high-scoring games and are seeking more consistency as the playoffs approach.
Winnipeg is 49-19-4 and leads the Central Division. The Jets are the best team in the Western Conference and hold the second-best record in the league. Recently, they have excelled in clutch moments, with their last three wins coming in overtime. The Jets are coming off an impressive 3-2 overtime victory against the league-leading Capitals.
Spread
- Devils +1.5 (-180)
- Jets -1.5 (+149)
Moneyline
- Devils +151
- Jets -180
Total
- OVER 5.5 (+105)
- UNDER 5.5 (-125)
*The above data was collected on March 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Devils vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Jersey's last 6 games.
- New Jersey are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.
- New Jersey are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games against Winnipeg.
- The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Winnipeg's last 15 games.
- Winnipeg are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Winnipeg's last 6 games at home.
Devils vs. Jets Injury Reports
New Jersey Devils
- Cody Glass, C -Day-to-Day, Undisclosed Injury
Winnipeg Jets
- Kyle Connor, LW - Day-to-Day, Personal, Expected to return
- Gabriel Vilardi, C - Day-to-Day, Upper body injury
- Neal Pionk, D - Week-to-Week, Lower body injury
Devils vs. Jets Predictions and Picks
The Devils face off against the Jets in this Eastern vs. Western Conference matchup. New Jersey is 5-4-1 in its last ten games, but inconsistency on both ends of the ice has been an issue. While the Devils will likely remain third in the division, they are looking to establish a more consistent rhythm as the playoffs approach.
In their win against the Blackhawks, New Jersey scored in every period and set the tone early with two quick goals. Although Chicago outshot the Devils 24-21, New Jersey capitalized on special teams, going 2-for-2 on the power play and excelling in the faceoff circle. While this victory came against the struggling Blackhawks, the Devils will hope to build some momentum from it.
The Jets are 7-3 in their last ten games and boast the best goal differential in the league at +77. However, they haven't secured the division title yet, as the Dallas Stars have won four straight and sit just four points back. Winnipeg must continue to win tight games, whether in regulation or overtime, to stay ahead.
Against the Capitals, the Jets led for most of the game but allowed late goals in both the first and third periods. Washington nearly completed the comeback, but Winnipeg found a way to close it out. The Jets' penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2, and they performed well in shot-blocking, helping them secure the victory.
Best Bet: Winnipeg Spread
Both teams are heading to the playoffs, but the Jets still have plenty to play for, including securing the top seed. The Devils' offense has been consistent, but their defense remains a concern. Meanwhile, the Jets have benefited from strong puck luck and recently took down the league's top team, despite surrendering two leads. Winnipeg will look to close out periods more effectively, set the tone early, and continue executing the fundamentals.