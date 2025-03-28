Devils vs Jets Odds, Spreads and Total

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 24: Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils takes the puck during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on March 24, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils are looking to build a winning streak after snapping a three-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

New Jersey is 38-28-7 and sits third in the Metropolitan Division. Lately, the Devils have alternated between wins and losses and will aim to maintain their recent offensive success. They have experienced both low- and high-scoring games and are seeking more consistency as the playoffs approach.

Winnipeg is 49-19-4 and leads the Central Division. The Jets are the best team in the Western Conference and hold the second-best record in the league. Recently, they have excelled in clutch moments, with their last three wins coming in overtime. The Jets are coming off an impressive 3-2 overtime victory against the league-leading Capitals.

Spread

Devils +1.5 (-180)

Jets -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Devils +151

Jets -180

Total

OVER 5.5 (+105)

UNDER 5.5 (-125)

*The above data was collected on March 28, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Devils vs. Jets Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of New Jersey's last 6 games.

New Jersey are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

New Jersey are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games against Winnipeg.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Winnipeg's last 15 games.

Winnipeg are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Winnipeg's last 6 games at home.

Devils vs. Jets Injury Reports

New Jersey Devils

Cody Glass, C -Day-to-Day, Undisclosed Injury

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor, LW - Day-to-Day, Personal, Expected to return

Gabriel Vilardi, C - Day-to-Day, Upper body injury

Neal Pionk, D - Week-to-Week, Lower body injury

Devils vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

The Devils face off against the Jets in this Eastern vs. Western Conference matchup. New Jersey is 5-4-1 in its last ten games, but inconsistency on both ends of the ice has been an issue. While the Devils will likely remain third in the division, they are looking to establish a more consistent rhythm as the playoffs approach.

In their win against the Blackhawks, New Jersey scored in every period and set the tone early with two quick goals. Although Chicago outshot the Devils 24-21, New Jersey capitalized on special teams, going 2-for-2 on the power play and excelling in the faceoff circle. While this victory came against the struggling Blackhawks, the Devils will hope to build some momentum from it.

The Jets are 7-3 in their last ten games and boast the best goal differential in the league at +77. However, they haven't secured the division title yet, as the Dallas Stars have won four straight and sit just four points back. Winnipeg must continue to win tight games, whether in regulation or overtime, to stay ahead.

Against the Capitals, the Jets led for most of the game but allowed late goals in both the first and third periods. Washington nearly completed the comeback, but Winnipeg found a way to close it out. The Jets' penalty kill was a perfect 2-for-2, and they performed well in shot-blocking, helping them secure the victory.

Best Bet: Winnipeg Spread