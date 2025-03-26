Milwaukee Brewers vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers will open their season with a trip to the Big Apple to face the reigning American League champions, the New York Yankees. It's an inter-conference matchup between two playoff hopefuls and a game that should be exceedingly entertaining.

The visiting Brewers will hope to start their season with an upset win. Manager Pat Murphy's squad has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, falling in the Wild Card both times. A third straight year of playing October baseball is certainly on the table, thanks to the bats of Rhys Hoskins and Christian Yelich.

Aiming to silence those bats is Yankees' Opening Day starter Carlos Rodon. Once thought of as one of the MLB's best arms, Rodon is a testament to the strength of the New York rotation, which includes newcomer Max Fried. In typical Yankee fashion, the offense sports huge names like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Paul Goldschmidt. With a roster like this, anything besides a deep playoff run would be considered a disappointment.

Spread

Brewers +1.5 (-168)

Yankees -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Brewers (+128)

Yankees (-152)

Total

Over 8 (-109)

Under 8 (-110)

*The above data was collected on March 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Brewers vs. Yankees Betting Trends

The Brewers were 26-15-2 ATS in 2024.

Milwaukee was 27-17-1 ATS in games they were road underdogs in in 2024.

The Brewers were 42-27-4 ATS as underdogs in 2024.

The Yankees were 85-60-4 ATS as favorites in 2024.

The Yankees were 29-21-1 ATS in non-league games in 2024.

The Yankeers were 48-35-2 as home favorites in 2024.

Brewers vs. Yankees Injury Reports

Milwaukee Brewers

Blake Perkins, OF - Out

Brandon Woodruff, P - Out

Tobias Myers, P - Out

Nick Mears, P - Out

New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out

DJ LeMahieu, 2B - Out

Tyler Matzek, P - Out

Ian Hamilton, P - Out

Brewers vs. Yankees Predictions and Picks

Shane Jackson of BetMGM writes, "Of course, the concern about the Yankees is their depth, which won't matter as much in Game 1. But I also like backing Peralta at this +145 price tag. Peralta spun a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts last year, striking out 200 batters in 173 2/3 innings. He's moved back to the third-base side of the mound in hopes of regaining some extension in his delivery. Peralta limited hitters to a 7.6% barrel rate over his final 10 starts last year, suggesting he's up to the challenge of holding down the Yankees' lineup on Opening Day."

Backing the Yankees at such a steep money line is not all that appealing. They will be without Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, and Rodon was not overly reliable throughout 2024. Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee's Opening Day starter, was excellent on the road in 2024 to top it all off.