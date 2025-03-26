Houston Astros vs New York Mets: Odds, Run Line, and Total

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 25: Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets hits a single in the second inning against the Houston Astros during a Grapefruit League spring training game at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 25, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros became a tough team to visit again last season. That's one reason for the 'Stros getting a (-125) favorite's betting line for 2025's season opener against the New York Mets, who'll debut with a three-game series in Space City beginning at 4 PM on Thursday.

Mets fans have been buzzing after the team's signing of Juan Soto. The former Yankee is going into his prime at age 26, the time at which ball players often opt to sign with the Pinstripes instead of leaving them. Metropolitan bats were also lively in Grapefruit League, producing double-digit base hits versus the Nationals, Marlins, and rival Yankees in the final week of MLB preseason.

In the short term, however, you aren't a New York Mets fan if Houston doesn't scare you at least a little bit. The Houston Astros have flourished against New York in interleague games of late. For the Mets, that syndrome has been at its worst on the road.

Spread

Mets +1.5 (-197)

Astros -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Mets (+112)

Astros (-131)

Total

Over 8 (-109)

Under 8 (-111)

*The above data was collected on March 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Houston Astros vs New York Mets Betting Trends

The New York Mets have gone 2-11 in their last 13 games against Houston.

The Mets are 1-10 in their last 11 games in Houston.

The New York Mets are 9-1 in their last 10 games against the American League.

The Houston Astros are 1-5 in their last six games at home.

The total has gone under in eight of Houston's last 10 games played in March.

Houston Astros vs New York Mets Injury Reports

Houston Astros

Pitcher Forrest Whitley is day-to-day with a bone bruise in his knee

Pitcher Kaleb Ort is day-to-day with a strained left oblique

Shortstop Zach Dezenzo is day-to-day with a TMJ strain

New York Mets

None

Houston Astros vs New York Mets Predictions & Picks

Strangely enough, the Houston Astros went below .500 in regular-season games at home in 2023. Last season, Houston improved to 46 wins at the venue now known as Daikin Park. But the Astros have still become an average home team when compared to the early 2020s. The setting in Houston has lost some of its power to psyche-out visiting ball clubs.

Those who ask if the Mets can start beating the Astros may be asking the wrong question. Houston outplayed New York head-to-head in spring training, but the Mets' offense was in better shape in March's final tune-ups. Soto could have a nice debut for the Mets in a mild, damp series. "Framber Valdez returns after a 15-win season," writes Stephen Hawkins of the Sandusky Register, "to lead a rotation … that could get a boost over the summer." A boost this summer won't help the Astros pay off their steep betting price on Thursday.