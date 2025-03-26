Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils: Odds, Puck Line, and Total

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 14: Ilya Mikheyev #95 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Dougie Hamilton #7 of the New Jersey Devils go after the puck during the third period at Prudential Center on December 14, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. The New Jersey Devils defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

by Kurt Boyer

The New Jersey Devils will visit the Chicago Blackhawks tonight for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff that would not have stood out on the schedule as of weeks ago. New Jersey's early-season success made a trip to meet the Chicago Blackhawks feel like an easy two points. A slump has put pressure on the Devils to maintain third-place status.

New Jersey has found itself in a fight for Stanley Cup postseason seeding. Much like other third-place teams of this NHL year, the Devils have dropped too many points in the Metropolitan Division's stretch run. The Rangers and Islanders are within striking distance of the Devils, who will begin a three-game road stint in the Windy City.

The Chicago Blackhawks come into the contest off a high-scoring win over Philadelphia on Sunday. Ryan Donato scored his 24th and 25th goals of the season as the Blackhawks blasted the visiting Flyers 7-4. Still, the 'Hawks have the second-worst record in the NHL at 21-41-9. The trip to Chicago is a chance for New Jersey to jump clear of its NYC rivals.

Spread

Devils -1.5 (+117)

Blackhawks +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

Devils (-229)

Blackhawks (+189)

Total

Over 5.5 (-115)

Under 5.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on March 26, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils Betting Trends

The New Jersey Devils are 1-4 in their last five games.

New Jersey is 5-0 in the previous five games against Chicago.

The total has gone over in six of New Jersey's last seven games played in Chicago.

The Chicago Blackhawks are 1-7 in the last eight games.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils Injury Reports

Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltender Laurent Brossoit is out for the season following knee surgery

New Jersey Devils

Forward Ondrej Palat is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New Jersey Devils Predictions & Picks

The Blackhawks are the Devils' easiest team to play before April. While you've got to like New Jersey's chances over Chicago's in any head-to-head faceoff, the Devils have proven to be shaky as betting favorites in 2024-25. Pittsburgh surprised New Jersey 7-3 in a game played on March 15 . GK Jake Allen gave up three goals on just 19 opposing shots-on-net as the Devils failed to earn points from a game against Ottawa one week later.

Coach Sheldon Keefe is taking the heat for the Devils' flawed transition game. John Fischer of All About The Jersey writes of the ailing Devils, "The Devils went (to Ottawa) and showed how bad their execution could be. Ottawa figured it out much faster, and they eventually figured out Jake Allen … the Devils looked hapless and could only chase the game."