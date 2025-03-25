Make a Wish NJ and Jersey Mikes Join to Raise Funds for Kids

ContestsEvents

March 26 is here!

And for members of the Make A Wish Foundation and Jersey Mike's Subs, this day is like Christmas and Thanksgiving all wrapped into one incredible event: the Day of Giving which culminates a months long effort to raise funds for children in need.

This year Make a Wish New Jersey joined forces with 130 different Jersey Mike's subs locations across the Garden State for the 15th Annual Month of Giving, where customers are encouraged to make a donation to Make a Wish through the Jersey Mike's mobile app, or on site while purchasing a sandwich.

On March 26, all proceeds will be donated to Make a Wish New Jersey.

“We are humbled and grateful to once again be selected as a chosen charity during the Month of Giving,” shared Tom Weatherall, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey via a press release.

“We are thankful for the generosity of our friends at Jersey Mike’s along with their customers whose support helps us  transform the lives of the children we serve. Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving is an incredible opportunity for communities to come together in support of organizations that make a lasting difference, like Make-A-Wish New Jersey.”

This is the sixth year that Make-A-Wish New Jersey will partner with Jersey Mike's, having cumulatively received over $2.1 million while granting over 250 wishes.

Fox Sports New Jersey had the opportunity to speak with Tom Weatherall and franchise owner Sam Ballard about the event.

