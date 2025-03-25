Jets Sign Center Josh Myers to $3.5M Deal, Reunites With Former Ohio State Teammates

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 06: Josh Myers #71 of the Green Bay Packers is seen on the field prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Jets picked up Josh Myers for $3.5 million on a one-year deal. The move reunites the center with his old Ohio State teammates Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson while strengthening New York's offensive line.

During his four years with Green Bay, Myers started 56 games at center. He'll now provide depth behind Joe Tippmann and Alijah Vera-Tucker on the Jets' interior line.

"The Jets felt like a perfect fit," said Myers to NewYorkJets.com.

This addition fits into New York's overall plan, surrounding Fields with familiar faces. Since acquiring the quarterback, they've made several moves to build chemistry within the team.

Last year, New York's line performed well, allowing just 32 sacks, ranking seventh in the league. Myers brings experience and knowledge from his time running Green Bay's offense.

At Ohio State, he was a standout player. The center earned second-team All-American honors and served as team captain in 2020, snapping to Fields during their college years.

After signing, Myers immediately connected with Fields. They hopped on FaceTime, thrilled about reuniting: this time in the big city rather than Green Bay's smaller setting.

The solid pickup gives New York versatility. Myers can handle multiple positions on the line, creating more options for the coaches when planning their strategy.

The front office continues finding ways to help Fields succeed. Getting Myers shows they're targeting proven starters with potential to improve.