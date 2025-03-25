Giants Map Out Draft Strategy for 2025 NFL Pick at No. 3

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: General manager Joe Schoen of the New York Giants speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The New York Giants have outlined a clear strategy with their No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Rather than filling immediate needs, they'll grab the best player available. This approach mirrors how New England and Baltimore built their successful teams through smart draft picks.

A quarterback tops their priority list. Two promising prospects, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, emerge as leading options for teams looking for new talent at quarterback.

History supports this best-player strategy. Consider 1998, when Minnesota picked Randy Moss despite having two strong receivers. Moss became an NFL superstar.

49ers general manager Scot McCloughan told NFL.com, "99 percent of the time, if you take the best player available you'll get the best bang for the buck for the long haul."

However, they're steering clear of running backs in the first round. This holds true even with talented backs like Ashton Jeanty and TreVeyon Henderson available.

Their previous selection of Saquon Barkley at No. 2 was a valuable lesson. Despite Barkley's brilliance and talent, the team failed to improve.

Offensive and defensive linemen are now their focus. Just look at how Green Bay created strong protection by drafting well in the trenches.

Teams often trade up aggressively for quarterbacks. San Francisco moved up to get Trey Lance in 2021, while Chicago jumped ahead to select Justin Fields.

Successful teams often trade down for more picks. New England mastered this approach, building strong rosters consistently with extra selections.