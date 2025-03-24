St. John’s Falls to Arkansas in the Round of 32
The Red Storm fell to the Razorbacks in the round of 32 by a score of 75-66. The Red Storm were big favorites coming into this one as they were the much higher seed but ultimately fell to the madness of March.
Arkansas got significant production from their bench in this one, including Billy Richmond who led the Razorbacks in scoring with 16 points.
Head Coach Richard Pitino just couldn't get the Johnnies over the hump in this one, as they started slow like they have all season, but the Razorbacks finally made them pay. This loss came by more points than all the Red Storms losses combined this season.
Late in the game with St. John's star RJ Luis struggling, Pitino benched him and never went back to him making it a very controversial move. It didn't work out, but if it did, Pitino would be getting all the praise because it is not an easy decision benching your best player with your season on the line.
Will this cause Luis to look at other teams and enter the transfer portal? Only time will tell, but for now the Red Storm end the season on a disappointing note. Especially on the heels of winning the Big East tournament and only having four losses entering the NCAA Tournament.