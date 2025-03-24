St. John’s Falls to Arkansas in the Round of 32

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND – MARCH 22: Deivon Smith #5 and Simeon Wilcher #7 of the St. John’s Red Storm react against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 22, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Red Storm fell to the Razorbacks in the round of 32 by a score of 75-66. The Red Storm were big favorites coming into this one as they were the much higher seed but ultimately fell to the madness of March.

Arkansas got significant production from their bench in this one, including Billy Richmond who led the Razorbacks in scoring with 16 points.

Head Coach Richard Pitino just couldn't get the Johnnies over the hump in this one, as they started slow like they have all season, but the Razorbacks finally made them pay. This loss came by more points than all the Red Storms losses combined this season.

Late in the game with St. John's star RJ Luis struggling, Pitino benched him and never went back to him making it a very controversial move. It didn't work out, but if it did, Pitino would be getting all the praise because it is not an easy decision benching your best player with your season on the line.