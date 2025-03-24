Rutgers Ladies Dominate Army to Advance to NIT 16

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 5: JoJo Lacey #14 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights dribbles during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 5, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As Yogi Berra once said, "It ain't over till it's over." And for Rutgers women's basketball that is indeed the case.

A couple of weeks after their regular season came to an end with a record of 11-19, the Scarlet Knights were invited to, and accepted a bid to the Women's NIT, and it has given this year's squad new life. Rutgers defeated Army 71-60 in the Round of 32 to advance to the NIT Sweet 16.

JoJo Lacey led the way with 17 points, while senior Destiny Adams recorded her 16th double-double of the year with 12 points and 10 boards.

"It was a little bit of joy, but they are very business like. It's about getting the next one," Coach Coquese Washington said about her seniors getting another opportunity to play.

"We've been preparing these 17 days. The key was getting our game legs back; in the first half we looked a little tired, but in the second half we were fine," Washington added.

In addition Zachara Perkins and Awe Sidibe each scored 13 points in the victory for Rutgers. Maya Petticord contributed nine points off the bench, including nailing a huge three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that helped propell Rutgers to victory.

Rutgers built a lot of momentum early, jumping out to a 18-4 lead nearly three minutes into the opening quarter.

A three-pointer by Lacey that gave Rutgers the early 5-3 lead jumpstarted Rutgers 16-1 run as Sidibe, Adams, Perkins and Lacey all traded buckets to help Rutgers build an seemingly insurmountable advantage.

Army was able to trim the Rutgers lead to seven when Sam Tillson hit a three-pointer, but Rutgers stiffened defensively, taking full advantage of a series of Army misses. Free throws by Destiny Adams brought the Rutgers lead back up to 11. That was quickly followed by a jumper by Lacey to make it a 35-22 game.

Before anyone could blink JoJo Lacey was driving through the lane for another basket, this one to push the Rutgers lead to 18-points, 40-22 with 1:22 to go before halftime.