Mets To Host Blue Jays at Citi Field for 2025 Home Opener

TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 10: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays collides with Eddy Alvarez #26 of the New York Mets at second base and is called out after video replay in the sixth inning during a game at Rogers Centre on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Mets begin their 2025 home schedule against Toronto at Citi Field on April 4. The game starts a four-game series between these international rivals.

StubHub shows tickets starting at $109. Fans can choose from 41,922 seats throughout the stadium's different areas, with nearby parking available for $18.

The game marks New York's seventh game of 2025, following MLB's March 27 season opener and the team's first road trip in Houston.

Coming off an 89-win season and NLCS appearance that ended against LA, the Mets enter next year with high expectations.

With Pete Alonso returning at first base, new additions Jose Siri and Clay Holmes bring extra strength. The huge signing of Juan Soto to a massive 15-year deal adds serious power to the lineup.

Watch all the action on SNY and SCHN networks. This opener starts MLB's expanded interleague schedule, with teams playing 48 games against the opposite league in 2025.

The calendar has the Mets facing AL East teams 52 times. They'll play AL Central and West teams in 31 games each.

Toronto enters its 49th MLB season, with several National League teams scheduled to visit throughout the year.

The schedule includes twelve Tuesday promotion nights and Jr. Jays Sundays. A special Canada Day game against the Yankees on July 1 highlights the summer schedule.