Jets Have Their Sights on Oregon’s Ferguson After Standout Combine Performance

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Terrance Ferguson #TE08 of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

At the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson dominated the competition. His 4.63-second 40-yard dash and impressive 39-inch vertical jump led all tight ends.

Jets tight ends coach Jeff Blasko was on hand to watch the 6-foot-5, 247-pound prospect excel at Oregon's Pro Day. During his college career, Ferguson collected 134 catches, piling up 1,614 yards and finding the end zone 16 times.

His physical talents earned him an outstanding 9.84 on the Relative Athletic Score, landing him at #20 among tight ends evaluated since 1987. The system grades athletes from 1-10 based on Combine performance.

Ferguson's performance earned first-team All-Pac 12 recognition in 2023, followed by third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024. His 43 catches in 2024 broke the school record.

The Jets have a glaring hole at tight end, no player has reached 500 receiving yards since 2018. While Tyler Conklin grabbed 61 passes for 621 yards in 2024, he's now heading to free agency.

Current Jets Stone Smartt and Jeremy Ruckert managed just 15 catches combined last year. With picks 42 and 73 on day two, New York is perfectly positioned to grab Ferguson where draft experts expect him to go.

The tight end situation shows obvious needs across the NFL. Both the Chargers and Colts had rough years in 2024, finishing 20th and 25th in tight end catches.

The Jets lined up key meetings with Georgia's Arian Smith and Fresno State's Dean Clark. These sessions include medical evaluations, interviews, and workout reviews.