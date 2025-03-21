Subway Series 2025: Injuries and Rivals Heat Up Yankees-Mets Showdown

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 24: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees stands at second base with Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets during the fifth inning of their game at Yankee Stadium on July 24, 2024 in New York City.

In a devastating setback, star pitcher Gerrit Cole will miss 2025 after having Tommy John surgery Tuesday in LA. Both New York teams are now dealing with mounting injuries before their cross-town matchups.

Max Fried takes over as the Yankees' top pitcher, likely getting the Opening Day start against Milwaukee. On the other side of town, the Mets are struggling too: Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas are both injured.

These New York powerhouses have faced off 194 times since '97, including 84 playoff games. The biggest showdown came in the 2000 World Series. The Yankees won it in five games.

"There's no gray area. If you play for the Yankees, you know exactly who's rooting for you. If you play for the Mets, you know exactly who's rooting for you," said Harrison Bader to MLB.com.

Coming off their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2015, the Mets have momentum heading into 2025. Though they lost to LA in the final round, their energy remains strong.

Juan Soto's shocking move from the Yankees to the Mets adds fuel to this heated rivalry. His clutch performance in the Yankees' playoff run last year makes this switch especially painful.