Jets Face Major Tight End Blocking Problem After Free Agency’s First Week

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Tyler Conklin #83 of the New York Jets catches a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jets enter their second week of free agency dealing with a big problem, their tight ends can't block. None of their current players at the position ranked better than 66th in blocking ability during last season.

According to Pro Football Focus stats, Tyler Conklin ranks 66th while Jeremy Ruckert sits at 72nd among qualifying tight ends. Stone Smartt, their recent addition, joins a group with Ruckert, Zack Kuntz, and Neal Johnson, all showing weakness as blockers.

"If you can't block you aren't going to play in the league for a long time," said NFL tight end Darnell Washington to Steelers Depot.

With just three plays between them, Kuntz and Johnson have barely any real game time. This leaves a major hole for an offense looking to maximize Justin Fields' running ability.

New offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand likes to run plays with two tight ends on the field together. Without good blockers, this gameplan could crumble before it begins.

GM Darren Mougey needs to address this quickly. He could pick up a budget-friendly veteran like Mo Alie-Cox or look to the draft for a blocking specialist who can contribute immediately.

The Jets know the blueprint, they've seen it work before. Guys like Mickey Shuler and Anthony Becht made their mark with solid blocking while playing for the Jets.

Good tight end blocking creates opportunities everywhere. It helps runners break loose on the outside and makes play-action more effective: crucial elements for what the Jets want to do with Fields at quarterback.