Giants’ GM Schoen’s Draft Picks Show Need To Fix Quarterback Problem

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: General manager Joe Schoen of the New York Giants speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After a terrible 3-14 season record, The Athletic praised the New York Giants' 2024 rookie class while the team struggled with ongoing quarterback problems.

NFL analyst Peter Schrager told YouTube viewers that getting the right quarterback could turn the Giants into NFC contenders.

Star rookies Malik Nabers and Tyler Nubin stand out as highlights from the 2024 draft. GM Joe Schoen's sharp talent scouting has created a solid base for next season.

Since Daniel Jones left, the QB situation has gotten bad. Tommy DeVito remains the last man standing after a rotating door of backups couldn't make it through 2024.

Rumors are flying about veteran quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. These free agents could offer quick fixes to the struggling offense.

The offensive line is still a disaster. Years of poor blocking have hurt QB play, creating a two-sided headache for the coaching staff.

Still, Schoen's draft picks bring hope. Draft expert Dane Brugler praised his 2024 picks - something no Giants draft class has ever achieved.

With several 2025 draft picks in hand, they can address both QB and line problems. This gives them room to fix key roster gaps.

The free agent pool includes proven quarterbacks. These veterans could help out while younger players develop.