Eagles Defensive End Brandon Graham Retires After Second Super Bowl Win

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 20: Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

After 15 seasons and two Super Bowl rings, Brandon Graham called it quits in the NFL. The Eagles veteran hung up his cleats just weeks after clinching Super Bowl 2025.

With 76.5 sacks, Graham ranks third in Eagles history. His remarkable stretch of 206 games in green stands as a franchise record that could hold for decades.

"My life has been forever changed because of this magical place," said Graham. "This game has changed my life, but more importantly, this city has changed my life. It has given me a purpose far beyond football."

His dominant performance earned him Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2016, followed by a Pro Bowl selection in 2020. At 34, he amazed fans with an 11-sack season in 2022, showing he still had plenty left in the tank.

The 13th pick from Michigan pushed through early struggles. A tough triceps injury almost derailed him, but he bounced back to grab another ring in 2025.

"One of our goals for the long run was just to get Brandon a Super Bowl," said offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.

His strip-sack of Brady in Super Bowl LII cemented his place in Eagles history. That single play changed everything - for both him and the team.

During the 2017 championship run, he tallied 9.5 sacks. Later, he helped lead a historic 70-sack team effort in 2022.

Off the field, Graham sparkled just as much, taking home Walter Payton Man of the Year honors in 2024. His retirement follows fellow stars Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox into the sunset.

Through 195 games, he racked up 73 regular-season sacks.