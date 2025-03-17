Somerset Patriots 2025
Stay tuned to FOX Sports Radio New Jersey for the Somerset Patriots all season long. Catch every game on-air or online and never miss a play! Plus, come see us at certain games for a chance to win some cool prizes.
Opening day is Tuesday, April 8th against the Reading Fighting Phils. First pitch is at 6:35pm.
Get single day tickets HERE.