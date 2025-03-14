Somerset Patriots & Fox Sports NJ to Broadcast Spring Breakout Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 13: Spencer Jones #93 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field on July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

The New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, Somerset Patriots and Fox Sports Radio New Jersey are proud to announce they will open the 2025 campaign with a live broadcast of the New York Yankees Spring Breakout Game, Saturday, March 15 at 6:05 p.m.

The game between the top prospects of the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will be heard on foxsportsradionewjersey.com, as well as Major League Baseball's Digital Platforms, including mlb.com, and yankees.com.

Fans can also watch the game live on MLB Network.

Steven Cusumano returns for his fourth season at the helm of the Double-A New York Yankees radio and TV booth, and will have the call of the contest.

"We are beyond excited to supply coverage of the Yankees’ second annual Spring Breakout game to listeners around the baseball world," said Cusumano. "Telling the stories of Major League Baseball’s future stars is a privilege and something we take a lot of pride in. We look forward to continuing this commitment as the 2025 season commences."

According to a release by the Somerset Patriots:

The event will be part of MLB's second annual schedule of Spring Breakout games, which feature the top prospects from each Major League organization competing against one another in a minor league prospect exclusive showcase.

The Yankees' Spring Breakout roster features 23 top prospects within the organization, including seven former Somerset Patriots. The Orioles' Spring Breakout roster includes 26 of the organization's top prospects.