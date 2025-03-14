Local SportsContestsEvents

Somerset Patriots & Fox Sports NJ to Broadcast Spring Breakout Game

The New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, Somerset Patriots and Fox Sports Radio New Jersey are proud to announce they will open the 2025 campaign with a live broadcast of the…

Michael Cohen
Spencer Jones at the Futures Game.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 13: Spencer Jones #93 of the New York Yankees warms up prior to the All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field on July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, Somerset Patriots and Fox Sports Radio New Jersey are proud to announce they will open the 2025 campaign with a live broadcast of the New York Yankees Spring Breakout Game, Saturday, March 15 at 6:05 p.m.

The game between the top prospects of the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will be heard on foxsportsradionewjersey.com, as well as Major League Baseball's Digital Platforms, including mlb.com, and yankees.com.

Fans can also watch the game live on MLB Network.

Steven Cusumano returns for his fourth season at the helm of the Double-A New York Yankees radio and TV booth, and will have the call of the contest.

"We are beyond excited to supply coverage of the Yankees’ second annual Spring Breakout game to listeners around the baseball world," said Cusumano. "Telling the stories of Major League Baseball’s future stars is a privilege and something we take a lot of pride in. We look forward to continuing this commitment as the 2025 season commences."

According to a release by the Somerset Patriots:

The event will be part of MLB's second annual schedule of Spring Breakout games, which feature the top prospects from each Major League organization competing against one another in a minor league prospect exclusive showcase.

The Yankees' Spring Breakout roster features 23 top prospects within the organization, including seven former Somerset Patriots. The Orioles' Spring Breakout roster includes 26 of the organization's top prospects.

Fox Sports Radio New Jersey has been the home for the Yankees Double-A affiliate since 2021, but more importantly, the Somerset Patriots have had their games broadcast live in Central Jersey on 1450 WCTC/93.5 FM for 26 years, a storied partnership we are proud to continue.

Baltimore OriolesFox Sports RadioMLBNew York YankeesSomerset Patriots
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Dylan Harper dribbles past USC
Fox Sports Radio NJRutgers Rough Season Ends in Bitter Loss to USCMichael Cohen
RUTGERS VERTICAL JUMP
Fox Sports Radio NJRutgers Seniors Draw NFL Scouts to CampusMichael Cohen
Aaron Rodgers looks down in anger.
Local SportsGiants Better off Without Aaron RodgersMichael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect