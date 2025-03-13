Rutgers Seniors Draw NFL Scouts to Campus

Rutgers seniors take part in the vertical high jump at the NFL Pro Day at Rutgers University.

The NFL is taking notice of Rutgers accession as a college football factory out of the Big Ten.

45 NFL personnel people from all 32 teams packed into the practice bubble just outside SHI Stadium, Wednesday afternoon to see 20 Rutgers seniors give it their best on Rutgers Pro Day as teams make their evaluations a little over a month before the NFL Draft.

The huge showing of NFL attention marked the first time in 10 years that every NFL team sent a representative to Rutgers Pro Day.

"I am really thrilled for these guys. These are the guys who really rebuilt the program five years ago, and now its their time. I am excited for them," Head Coach Greg Schiano said.

The seniors took part in a variety of skills competitions including the vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, and position skills.

Notable participants included: Offensive lineman Hollin Pierce, cornerback Robert Longerbeam, linebacker Tyreem Powell, running back Kyle Monangai; defensive end Aaron Lews; defensive back Shaq Loyal, and wide receivers Dymere Miller and Christian Dremel to name a few.

HOLLIN PIERCE

"It's been awesome, going to the combine, the East-West Shrine game, and absorbing all of that from many different coaches and their philosophies, it's been an amazing process," Hollin Pierce said.

"Your mind has to be into it, your heart, and you have to be willing to put the work in everyday, and take things you are not great at and get better every day. To be out here and perform, you see it coming together," Pierce added regarding his prep work for the Pro Day.

According to NFL.com, Pierce has a rare combination of size and length, and is noted as an incredibly discipline player at the tackle position. He is considered a right tackle prospect.

"Hollin is a really, really good offensive lineman," Schiano added. "He has made himself. It's been a community effort, but one we are really thrilled about. I feel he's got a chance to play in the NFL for a long time."

ROBERT LONGERBEAM:

The Rutgers senior cornerback had a very impressive day at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis a few weeks ago. He ran a 4.39-40 and a 36.5 inch vertical jump. While NFL.com noted his size (5-11) as a concer, he's is noted as highly competitve and a ball hawk through his college career.

"Robert has been a great football player for us," Schiano said. "He understands the game in and out; he gets bigger as he gets older. He is a very intelligent player, a coach's son, and you can see it everyday."

"Been a long process, you dream about this to see it come true is a blessing," Longerbeam said. "Focus is having a good pro day and getting back to football."

KYLE MONANGAI

The second All-Time Leading rusher in Rutgers history, Monangai didn't run in the Pro Day at Rutgers, but did participate in the Combine out in Indy. He ran a 4.6-40, and clocked in a vertical jump of 34.5 inches.

"Very rarely do you see backs run the long run. He's gonna make someone's team, and they will be very happy, because he is going to do great things," Schiano said of Monangai.

Monangai ran for 3,221 yards in his Rutgers career.

TYREEM POWELL

Powell is a unique prospect for Rutgers. He scored a 74 in athleticism at the Combine according to NFL.com, and "plays with good physicality but troubling athletic deficiencies." What makes him very unique is his leadership.

Last season he played through pain as he recovered from an off-season Achilles tear at the end of the 2023-24 season. When he returned in late September he wasn't 100-percent, but played through and finished his senior year with 57 tackles.

"Tyreem scarified for our program last year. He went out there and played in pain," Schiano said. "He wasn't the same guy on tape in 2022 and 2023. At one point I told him, 'Tyreem we got to shut you down.' But he said, 'nah coach, I am playing.' He did it for his teammates and kept playing. He is an incredibly tough guy. Whoever gets him is getting a steal."