Mets’ Minor League System Shows Promise With Five Up-and-Coming Prospects for 2025

Five emerging talents in the Mets' farm system are turning heads among scouts, elevating the minor league ranks into MLB's top tier as spring training 2025 draws near.

Under the leadership of President David Stearns and Andy Green, the team has zeroed in on athletic, versatile players who can move up quickly. This approach builds on earlier successes that brought Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil to New York.

In low-A ball, Edgar Moreta impresses with pinpoint control. His fastball keeps picking up speed, which could see him jump to Double-A soon.

After recovering from Tommy John surgery, Raimon Gómez is lighting up radar guns. With a fastball hitting 103 mph, he might crack the Mets' bullpen this year.

At third base, Jacob Reimer's working on getting more pop in his bat. Though past injuries have slowed his progress, he's holding down the hot corner for now.

Young outfielder Eli Serrano bulked up, transforming from skinny to solid at 209 pounds. He showed his newfound power by crushing a batting practice homer at 105 mph. Serrano told nytimes.com, “I hit the ball on the ground too much, and I'm not strong enough.”

Switch-hitter A.J. Ewing moves between second base and center field with natural grace at both positions. His hitting improved late last year after tweaking his batting stance.

Since Stearns took the reins in 2022, the farm system has kept delivering. Coaches continue spotting players who can wear multiple hats when called up.

The medical team's success with Gómez highlights their expertise in helping injured players bounce back. It's another example of how well they develop young pitchers into major league talent.