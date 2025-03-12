Where Will Aaron Rodgers Wind Up

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 05: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aaron Rodgers is back at it, stringing this time what seems to be two teams along, but a third is certainly a possibility of being a victim.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and potentially the Minnesota Vikings are all being strung along by what ended up being their number one option in the QB market, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had a disastrous season with the New York Jets last year and is looking to save face on his career.

Going to a steady organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers is certainly the best option for Rodgers. After the stunning DK Metcalf trade the Steelers not only have a pair of receivers that can rival any other duo in the league with Metcalf and George Pickens, but they are also always above .500 almost guaranteeing Rodgers a shot at the playoffs.

The Giants wouldn't really make any sense for Rodgers unless it was all about money. Rodgers being 42 and having the career that he has had should not be worrying about money, he should be going to the team that will protect him in the pocket and give him the best chance to capture his second Superbowl and change the narrative of his career.

Rodger's final option seems to follow the path that Brett Farve laid for him, Packers, Jets, Vikings. It's interesting to wonder just how interesting the Vikings might be in Rodgers considering they have a first-round rookie JJ McCarthy waiting in the wings.

Would bringing in Rodgers and letting McCarthy sit behind yet another veteran be the best option for his career? Seeing Rodgers in an offense run by a great offensive mind like Kevin O'Connell, which also includes arguably the game's best receiver Justin Jefferson would certainly be fun to watch.