Rangers Sign Veteran Catcher Higashioka for $13.5M as Mets Look at Barnhart

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Tucker Barnhart #18 of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona.

Texas added power behind the plate, signing Kyle Higashioka to a $13.5 million contract over two years. The veteran catcher hit 17 home runs in 2023.

In a solid depth move, the Rangers picked up Tucker Barnhart for $1 million on a one-year deal. The defensive specialist, who has two Gold Gloves, is hitting .389 during spring training.

Meanwhile, the Mets might grab Barnhart after Francisco Alvarez broke his hamate bone. Their rising star will be out up to two months.

Barnhart brings excellent game-calling ability and can throw out runners effectively. These skills could help the Mets' young pitching staff.

In Texas, concerns remain after Jonah Heim's rough 2024. Though he earned All-Star and Gold Glove honors in 2023, his hitting dropped off last year.

While Alvarez can hit well, his catching needs work. The injury opens a spot for a solid backup who could mentor the young player.

Spring training has shown Barnhart's best hitting yet, surprising given his usual offensive numbers. His current performance is way above his career average.

With Higashioka's power and Barnhart as backup, Texas now has depth at catcher. Unless things change, Barnhart will likely start in Triple-A.