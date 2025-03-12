Giants Better off Without Aaron Rodgers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 14: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets reacts during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Well Giants fans, how does it feel? - Sincerely, Jets fans.

As we wait and wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about where he will play in 2025 the rumors are flying all over the place about where he will go. Will it be the Pittsburgh Steelers? Will it be the Giants? Will he follow the Brett Favre path and go to Minnesota?

Will Rodgers make a decision today? Will it take four weeks? Will he announce on the Pat McAfee Show? It's been crazy.

So for all you Giants fans that jumped on the idea of having Rodgers as your quarterback in 2025 -- which might still indeed happen -- all this Jet fan can say to you is: good luck; now you know how it feels.

Two years ago Rodgers went into a darkness retreat for a couple of weeks before deciding to either retire or join the Jets. In that time, Gang Green tossed around the idea of pursuing other quarterbacks, namely, Derek Carr, who was a free agent.

Carr, who has had his own set of issues in New Orleans the past two seasons since joining the Saints, would have been a fine option. Perhaps the drama wouldn't have been ratcheted up the way it was when Rodgers finally came to New York. But that's crying over spilled milk.

For as good as Rodgers' statistics read at the end of the 2024 season, it was no bargain to get there. There was a lot of disappointment. The Achilles tear in 2023 -- which was no fault of his own, followed by tantalizing and silly ideas he could come back early from the injury (which of course never happened).

There was the infamous press conference in early 2024 where Rodgers said the Jets should eliminate distractions, only to create one after the other.

From his spat with Jimmy Kimmel over COVID shots; to his no-show at mini-camp; ayahuasca; Netflix specials; more ayahuasca; the 2-3 start to the season which led to Robert Saleh's firing, and eventually the fallout from The Athletic story that revealed the fraying environment under the thumb of owner Woody Johnson. It was no fun.

Are the Giants sure they want to go down this road? Bring in Aaron Rodgers, and if he struggles or fails to get the Giants where they want go, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen could both be out of a job by January.

Do the Giants really want Rodgers under center as the "mentor" to Cam Ward or Sheduer Sanders? Is that a good idea?

What the Giants should do is very simple, do the unpopular move! Go after Russell Wilson or Joe Flacco.

Do it now. Don't wait for Rodgers.

The latest rumors Wednesday morning are that Big Blue could kick the tires on veteran Joe Flacco.

What's the risk? Daboll and Schoen get fired? They would get the axe anyway with Rodgers here.

By signing someone like Flacco the Giants get a veteran quarterback who still has a good enough arm, who can mentor a young quarterback, and doesn't have the ego the size of California.

Last season, at age 39, Flacco played well enough in eight games with the Indianapolis Colts; even prompting Indy to bench Anthony Richardson at one point. Flacco finished with a 65 percent completion percentage, 12 touchdowns and seven picks in eight games.

The year before, he miraculously got off the couch to lead the Cleveland Browns of all teams to the playoffs.

Why not?

As for Russell Wilson? Maybe Wilson doesn't have the decorated career Rodgers had, but the guy can still play, and is younger by six years. While his play in Pittsburgh was ultimately uneven, he did win six of his first seven starts in Pittsburgh. He's got something left one would think.