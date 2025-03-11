Strawberry Backs Alonso’s Push To Break Mets’ Home Run Record

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Former New York Mets player Darryl Strawberry walks across the field before Game Three of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.

With 27 home runs between Pete Alonso and Darryl Strawberry's treasured Mets record of 252 home runs, the former star wants to hand over the crown.

"I have held the record long enough and I am ready for someone else to have it," said Strawberry to athlonsports.com.

Since arriving in the majors, Alonso has hit 226 home runs in just six seasons. His powerful bat knocked out 34 homers last season, earning him his third straight All-Star appearance.

The Mets just signed their slugging star to a massive $54 million contract over two years. A special clause allows him to leave after the first year.

During his 12 years wearing blue and orange from 1980-1990, Strawberry hammered his way into the record books. The eight-time All-Star still keeps close connections to the team, showing up at fan events.

In 2019, Alonso stunned everyone when he hit an incredible 53 home runs as a rookie. His power-hitting hasn't slowed down since that amazing first year.

At 29, the first baseman has collected impressive awards including the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year. His new deal shows the Mets' commitment to keeping their top players in Queens.

While fans count each home run toward the record, Strawberry hinted that consistent greatness might earn Alonso a statue outside the stadium someday.