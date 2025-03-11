Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Gains ‘Priceless’ Wisdom from Legend Patrick Ewing’s Mentorship

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks looks towards his teammates late in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The Knicks continue their road trip out West without Jalen Brunson, who's dealing with an ankle sprain. They've also brought Patrick Ewing on board as a coaching consultant and are looking to pick up veteran PJ Tucker.

Beyond coaching, Ewing helps bridge the gap between today's players and the team's glory days. He takes in games, joins practices, and shares his wealth of basketball experience.

Negotiations are ongoing to bring Tucker in on a short deal through Sunday night. While he hasn't played this season, Tucker could bring much-needed shooting to the team.

The team faces three straight games against Sacramento, Portland, and Golden State while Brunson heals. Doctors will check his condition on March 21.

Thibodeau spoke highly of Ewing's legendary 15-year career with New York. The Hall of Famer has been spotted at games several times this season, watching the team take on LA teams.

“Patrick has all kinds of experience. Having played in New York, I think understanding New York, and winning at a very high level,” Tom Thibodeau said to nypost.com. “Unfortunately, he didn't win a championship, but he's a championship player, I saw what he did every day. To carry a franchise the way he did for 15 years, it says a lot about him.”

Karl-Anthony Towns meets up with Ewing between games and during road trips, learning from the basketball legend. They work on improving technique and game planning.

Missing Brunson's scoring and playmaking hurts the team badly. His absence is especially tough during this difficult road stretch.

Getting Tucker would boost the bench with proven experience. His veteran presence could help steady the ship.

The coaching staff is trying out new game plans during this time. They're working hard to keep the team rolling despite key players being out.