Jets Sign Justin Fields as NFL Free Agency Goes Wild

BALTIMORE, MD – JANUARY 11: Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The New York Jets got their new quarterback, while the Giants acquired one of the best corners in the game.

Yes, NFL Free Agency has begun, and what a day it has been so far.

The Jets signed ex-Steelers backup quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year contract worth upwards of $40 million, with $30 million guaranteed. Fields will be the Jets starting quarterback this year, and the contract gives Gang Green enough flexibility to determine whether the former Ohio State product is a long term fit.

Fields signing with New York felt inevitable as reports surfaced Sunday night and Monday morning that the Steelers were looking elsewhere at quarterback, perhaps ex-Jet Aaron Rodgers who is set to hit free agency when the league year officially begins on Wednesday.

The signing makes a lot of ton of sense for the Jets.

Fields is only 26-years old, and many believe he still has his best football ahead of him. He has seen steady improvement as a passer the past couple of seasons, especially last year in Pittsburgh where Fields completed 65 percent of his passes, with five touchdowns to just one interception. Moreover, Fields' ability to move around the pocket and create plays with his legs is very attractive to a Jets team that is expected to run a more open-spread offensive scheme. Flexibility. If Fields balls out in 2025 and leads the Jets to the playoffs, Gang Green can simply rip up the final year of the deal and extend Fields as the long-term solution.

If it doesn't work out, then the Jets can either keep Fields for another year or move on.

Perhaps Head Coach Aaron Glenn and General Manager Darren Mougey draft a quarterback in April's draft like Ole Miss's Jaxon Dart or Syracuse's Kyle McCord as a potential franchise prospect.

GIANTS ADD TOP CORNERBACK

While we await word on what the Giants will do under center with their quarterback vacancy, Big Blue added a huge piece to its defense by signing ex-Saints corner Paulson Adebo.

Adebo is considered by many to be the best corner in the league.

Over the last two seasons, he has a total of seven interceptions, and 29 forced incompletions. Last season he gave up the third fewest EPA among all targeted corners in the NFL last year at -25.6. Only Cooper DeJean of Philadelphia and Nate Wiggins of Baltimore were better.

The Giants were eighth in the league in pass defense last year, allowing 210 yards per game, but had only five interceptions as a unit. That is going to change if they get a healthy Adebo in the secondary.

NOTEWORTHY MOVES!

Ex-Jet Sam Darnold has found a new home. Darnold, who starred last season with the Minnesota Vikings inked a four-year $110 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks appeared to be in a rebuild when they traded DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh on Sunday night, but they went all in on one of the top quarterbacks in this year's free agent cycle.

The New England Patriots have been busy, signing six players to contracts at the start of free agency, highlighted by ex-Jet right tackle Morgan Moses, and ex-Lions cornerback Carton Davis.

WHO'S NEXT?

Where will Aaron Rodgers go? The Vikings, Steelers and Giants have all been linked to the four-time MVP. The Giants were heavily linked a week ago, but it feels like that momentum has slowed down a bit. The Steelers appear to be the favorite at the moment, but things could always change.