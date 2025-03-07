Mets’ Minor League System Ranks 12th in Baseball America’s 2025 Rankings

FLUSHING, NY – APRIL 13: A Mets logo inside the ground is seen on opening day at Citi Field on April 13, 2009 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. This is the first regular season MLB game being played at the new venue which replaced Shea Stadium as the Mets home field.

The Mets' farm system slipped to 12th place in Baseball America's 2025 rankings. This shows a continued drop from their fifth-place position in 2023 and eighth in 2024.

A wave of injuries to young players last season took its toll on the system. Despite this, the Mets rank higher than their NL East rivals, placing above Washington, Philadelphia, Miami, and a surprisingly poor Atlanta system that landed at 28th.

Top prospect Brandon Sproat leads the Mets' emerging talent. His powerful mix of fastball and breaking pitches puts him at the head of a promising group with Jett Williams and Carson Benge right behind.

On the pitching side, the Mets keep developing strong arms. Their success is clear, having molded players like Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard into elite pitchers.

Rankings change quickly in baseball's prospect landscape. When injuries hit stars like Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, it affected how the whole system was viewed. But the foundation stays strong.

Baseball America's annual prospect rankings offer a clear picture of rising talent. Their thorough scouting reviews and rankings carry significant weight with teams and followers of the sport.