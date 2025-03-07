Boxing Returns to Tropicana Atlantic City With Big Fight Night March 22

Boxing comes back to Atlantic City when Boxing Insider Promotions presents an exciting night of fights at the Tropicana on March 22. The action starts at 6:30 p.m.

Power-punching heavyweight George Arias headlines in an eight-round battle against an opponent to be announced. Russian standout Vlad Panin will go to war for eight rounds in the light heavyweight division.

Two super welterweight matchups look to bring excitement. Fan-favorite Justin Figueroa takes on Mario Rios in what could be the fight of the night. In another bout, Damian Tinnerello looks to handle the gritty Tremaine Fuller.

A famous name steps in when Bruce Seldon Jr., son of the former heavyweight champ, faces off against Gabriel Costa. The heavy-handed Kahshad Elliott awaits his opponent announcement.

Arias aims to keep his unbeaten streak going when he steps into the ring. His opponent will be named in the weeks ahead.

Everyone's talking about the Figueroa-Rios fight, since both guys love to come forward. Tinnerello wants to bounce back after his recent loss.

The hard-hitting Elliott has stopped almost everyone he's fought. His next opponent is still being finalized.

This March event adds to Atlantic City's storied boxing history. The boardwalk has hosted countless memorable fights.

From veterans to newcomers, this card brings together hometown heroes and international fighters for a night of boxing action.