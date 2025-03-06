Local SportsContestsEvents

Saquon Barkley Becomes NFL’s Highest-Paid RB with Record $41.2M Eagles Deal

Josh Faiola
: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In a huge move, Saquon Barkley locked down a $20 million yearly contract with the Eagles, setting a new bar for NFL running back pay. This deal follows other recent big-money contracts like McCaffrey and Kamara.

Further reports state that $36 million is fully guaranteed, with Barkley able to earn another $15 million in incentives.

Barkley took to X and said “Overflow! Grateful for the Eagles Organization, grateful for my team, grateful for the amazing fans in Philly. Fly Eagles Fly,” following the deal.

Barkley had signed a three-year deal with the Eagles last year after leaving the New York Giants as a free agent, last year. He would prove instrumental in Philadelphia's amazing run to New Orleans.

As of this season, Barkley's 2,504 combined rushing yards in the regular season and the playoffs are the most in league history.

With that, money issues with the team had forced Darius Slay to leave, just months after he helped get them to Super Bowl LIX. 

Only time will tell what other key players are being chosen to stay, and others that will get the axe.

