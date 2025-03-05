With Devante Adams Out, Jets Off-season Taking Shape

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets carries the ball after a reception for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Devante Adams is out.

Allen Lazard is likely next as the New York Jets continue to purge themselves of everything Aaron Rodgers as Head Coach Aaron Glenn and General Manager Darren Mougey continue to reshape the franchise in a new image.

Adams stay with the Jets, albeit brief, did provide some spark to an offense that desperately needed it last season. In 11 games with the Jets, Adams hauled in 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.

A favorite of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Adams showed that at the age of 32 he still had something left in the tank, but with a new regime in town, it makes sense for the Jets to hit the reset button.

For as good as Adams is, he is a player who at this point in his career wants to be in position to win right now. The Jets, led by Glenn, might be saying the right things, as the Jets coach did at the combine, when he stated that every move he and Mougey make is to win now, but chances are the Jets are doing a soft rebuild here.

It will be interesting to see where Adams lands. Perhaps he follows Rodgers if the future Hall of Fame quarterback lands somewhere. The Giants? The Raiders? The Steelers? All three of those teams could use a receiver of Adams ilk.

And yes, it would be wild to see Adams return to Vegas after wanting out of there a year ago.

As for the Jets, they do not have a quarterback in place, even if rumors indicate the team is comfortable moving forward with Tyrod Taylor as its opening day starter. We all know that won't be the case.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR GANG GREEN?

With free agency a little over a week away from kicking off, there has been rampant speculation about what the Jets will do at the quarterback position.

Will they trade up in the draft? A highly unlikely scenario considering the cost it will take to trade up with a team like the Tennessee Titans for the first overall pick. And it's not like there is a slam dunk franchise quarterback in this draft.

There have been plenty of questions about the prospects of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, but both are expected to be gone when the Jets pick comes up at seven.

If the Jets don't go the Ward/Sanders route, they could draft quarterback Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, a play that could come by either waiting til the second round, or via a trade to get back into the first round.

A lot of people are starting to get high on Dart because of his arm strength and obvious upside, but again, nobody was really clamoring for Jaxson Dart until the draft process kicked into high gear in February.

According to SNY's Connor Hughes it's more likely that the Jets go the second tier veteran quarterback market with names like Justin Fields, Carson Wentz or Marcus Mariota.

If the Jets do sign a veteran starting quarterback, they could take a rookie late in the draft like Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Syracuse's Kyle McCord as a developmental prospect. Considering the drama surrounding last year's late round gamble in Jordan Travis, who has recently through his agent blamed the Jets for mishandling his rehab, the Jets might be in the market for a "third string" prospect very quickly.

MOST LIKELY SCENARIO:

Many predict that Justin Fields could be the Jets' new starting quarterback.

While there are other veterans out there like ex-Jet Sam Darnold, and potentially Kirk Cousins, if released by Atlanta. Fields would offer the Jets more of what they might be looking for in Tannar Engstrand's offensive system.

Fields is a player who succeeds when able to move around the pocket and make plays with his legs. The Jets could be inclined toward a more open-spread offense that features speed. Fields check that box. Plus Fields' familiarity with Garret Wilson (both played at Ohio State) is a huge plus.

At 25 years old, Fields is still young enough that should he have the kind of redemptive season that Darnold had in Minnesota last year, or Baker Mayfield in Tampa the past couple of years, the Jets could have their long-term answer at the position.

Zach Rosenblatt of the Athletic even predicts that Fields and the Jets happen.