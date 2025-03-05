Tom Brady Buys 50% Stake in CardVault, Plans MetLife Stadium Store

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Former player Tom Brady looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a big move, NFL legend Tom Brady just bought half of CardVault, the sports card and collectibles giant. His next step? Opening a huge store at MetLife Stadium when spring 2025 comes around.

Soon to be called "CardVault by Tom Brady," the company wants to attract new collectors. With three stores already open in New England, they're looking to expand into major sports markets nationwide.

Launched in 2020, CardVault does everything from buying to grading sports cards. Their special trading system draws in serious collectors who know the market.

The East Rutherford location at American Dream mall will wow visitors with its mix of interactive displays, rare items, and collector gatherings that make the hobby exciting.

As younger buyers get into cards and online sales take off, the sports card market keeps expanding. CardVault's going all-in to boost its online presence through apps and new technology.

Look for new features like live pack openings and instant-buy options coming to their website. They're creating special benefits just for regular customers.

Brady's staying busy after football. His business interests include parts of the Raiders, a soccer team in Birmingham, and the Aces basketball team.

Brady shared with njbiz.com, “Sports collectibles and cards have been part of my DNA since childhood, and CardVault has set the gold standard for what a modern fan experience should be.”

His own cards sell for record prices at auctions, with some going for millions. With Brady joining, CardVault looks ready to team up with more sports stars.

New digital tools will help collectors track new releases and price changes. The company aims to please both traditional collectors and younger tech-savvy fans.