Recognizing the Warning Signs of Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is one of the most difficult gynecologic cancers to detect early, yet early detection can significantly improve outcomes. The American Cancer Society estimates about 20,000 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2025.

“Ovarian cancer often presents with vague symptoms that many women might dismiss or attribute to other conditions, which is why it’s so important to listen to your body, act when something feels off, and advocate for yourself,” says Michael Vardy, MD, FACOG, urogynecologist and chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Saint Peter’s University Hospital.

Specific Tests

Depending on the symptoms and results of a clinical evaluation, a healthcare provider may recommend certain tests:

Pelvic Exam

During a physical exam, the clinician may feel for abnormal masses or signs of enlargement in the ovaries or uterus.

Pelvic Ultrasound

An ultrasound can help identify if there are any unusual masses or changes in the ovaries or surrounding organs. This is often the first test to check for any ovarian masses, cysts, or abnormal growths.

Blood Tests

CA-125 is a tumor marker found in blood cells that can be elevated due to ovarian cancer, but it is not specific, as other conditions (e.g., endometriosis, fibroids, etc.) can also raise CA-125 levels.

Other tests might include a complete blood count (CBC) to check for anemia (which can be a sign of bleeding or internal issues), liver function tests, or tests for other markers that could suggest cancer or other conditions.

Transvaginal Ultrasound

This type of ultrasound provides a clearer image of the ovaries and is more sensitive than abdominal ultrasounds.

CT Scan or MRI

If a mass or abnormality is found in the pelvic ultrasound, a CT scan or MRI may be used to get a more detailed image and to check other areas for spread.

Preventive Care

Women experiencing unusual or ongoing symptoms should track them carefully and share their concerns

with a healthcare provider. Even small changes like back pain, persistent bloating or appetite loss shouldn’t be ignored; these could be early warning signs of a more serious issue. Although these symptoms do not always indicate ovarian cancer, an early diagnosis can improve outcomes for any serious conditions.

In addition to staying alert to ovarian cancer symptoms, women should prioritize regular preventive care, including mammograms, Pap smears, and annual checkups.

“Being proactive about your health means taking time to listen to your body, scheduling screenings, and not hesitating to ask questions," said Dr. Vardy.