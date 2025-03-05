Rangers Hold Fifth Spot in Metropolitan Division With 31-26-4 Record as Trade Deadline Nears

MONTREAL, QC – OCTOBER 16: A close-up detail of the New York Rangers logo seen during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell on October 16, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The New York Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1.

The New York Rangers stand fifth in the NHL's Metropolitan Division. With 31 wins against 26 losses and 4 overtime defeats, they're trailing their division opponents. This season has seen its struggles with lineup shifts and player injuries.

In their recent run, the absence of Adam Fox and Chris Kreider has forced AHL players into bigger roles. These holes remind fans of last year when scoring leaders Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin sat out for extended periods.

Trade talks are heating up. After dealing Ryan Lindgren to get Jimmy Vesey, more deals could be coming. Reilly Smith watching from the press box hints at a possible trade before the deadline.

They've fallen off from their strong 52-24-6 record last season. Though they played well through the regular season, they stumbled in the second round of playoffs.

The team is asking fans to share their thoughts through a survey. It covers their take on management, coaching decisions, and game performance.

Their trade history shows they aren't afraid to go big. Look at their move to grab Patrick Kane in 2023, proof they'll chase stars for playoff runs.

GM Chris Drury has some tough calls ahead. He needs to balance potential trades while waiting for his key players to return from injury.

Coach Gerard Gallant's moves are under the microscope. His lineup choices get extra scrutiny as the team fights to move up in the standings.