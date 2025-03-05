Mets Reveal Big League Baseball Empire Plan Under Cohen’s Watch

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 26: The New York Mets logo is seen on the sleeve of Matt Harvey #33 as he addresses the media the day before Game 1 of the 2015 World Series between the Royals and Mets at Kauffman Stadium on October 26, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Mets shared their gutsy plan to build a baseball empire by blending smart money moves with top-quality player development.

This New York team aims to beef up minor leagues, upgrade scouting, and grab star players. It's a big change from their old habit of chasing quick wins.

Playing by MLB's strict money rules isn't easy. Team brass must juggle current needs with future goals while watching those spending caps.

Hiring Buck Showalter as manager in 2021 showed they weren't messing around. His coming on board kicked off major changes in team operations.

These days, their scouts dig through every baseball corner hunting for diamonds in the rough. Farm teams got more money to develop players and bring in seasoned coaches.

Other MLB teams are paying attention, thinking they might copy this playbook. Baseball experts say this new approach could spread across the league.

Some wonder if they can win now while building tomorrow's team. Finding that balance isn't simple.

They'll need fans to stick with them through the rough patches. Progress will be measured in both wins and young players climbing the ranks.