Local SportsContestsEvents

Good-Bye OMG! Ex-Met Jose Iglesias Heads to San Diego

From the perspective of the die-hard New York Mets fan, it has been a spring of huge L’s for the Amazin’s thus far, and on Wednesday they took another one…

Michael Cohen
Jose Iglesias points back to the mets dugout.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Jose Iglesias #11 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a single in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.

 (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

From the perspective of the die-hard New York Mets fan, it has been a spring of huge L's for the Amazin's thus far, and on Wednesday they took another one on the chin.

Jose Iglesias who galvanized the culture of the Mets clubhouse and fan base last season with his hit single "OMG!," and was a major contributor on the field, batting .337 with a .829 OPS, has signed with the San Diego Padres.

According to Sports Illustrated, Iglesias will get $3 million if he makes the majors, and $1 million incentives.

As for the Mets they were more than willing to just move on and end the OMG era. Iglesias is 35-years old, and the team wants to see some of its younger players get an opportunity to fill in the utility roll on the infield.

As it stands, the Mets have a log-jam behind incumbent second baseman Jeff McNeil with Luisangel Acuna and Ronny Mauricio coming fast up through the system. As it stands right now, back-up infielder Brett Baty could find himself as a utility infielder for the Mets this season.

That wasn't exactly the plan initially of course for the Amazin's. They had hopped to have Nick Madigral take over as the utility infielder this year, but he fractured his left shoulder in a spring training game, and could be lost for the season.

Once Madigral went down with an injury, many fans opined on social media for the team to bring back Iglesias, but those pleas went on deaf ears.

The Iglesias news is likely bitter news to Mets fans, who have had to endure a spring chuck full of injuries. In addition to the Madigral injury, the Mets are without their staff ace Sean Manaea who will begin the year on the IL with an oblique strain. In addition, pitcher Frankie Montas has a high grade lat strain, and could be out til June.

Jose IglesiasNew York MetsSan Diego Padres
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Devante Adams sprints past the Jaguars.
Fox Sports Radio NJWith Devante Adams Out, Jets Off-season Taking ShapeMichael Cohen
Devante Adams and Aaron Rodgers high five in last Jets game.
Fox Sports Radio NJAaron Rodgers and New York Giants: An Unlikely Fit at CrossroadsMichael Cohen
Janae Walker celebrates
Fox Sports Radio NJRutgers Ladies Stamp Ticket to Big Ten TourneyMichael Cohen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect