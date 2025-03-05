Creating An Exercise Program

Sponsored by Saint Peter’s University Hospital ...

Exercise is vital for your health. It can improve your overall sense of well-being. Even low-to-moderate intensity activities for 30 minutes a day can help. These can include:

Walking

Climbing stairs

Gardening

Yard work

Moderate-to-heavy housework

Dancing

Home exercise

Aerobic exercise

Aerobic activities are best for the fitness of your heart and lungs. Do these several times a week for 30 to 60 minutes each time. Experts advise that adults do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity a week. Regular aerobic activity increases your ability for exercise. It helps prevent heart disease and even some types of cancer. It may help to lower blood pressure. These activities can include:

Brisk walking

Running

Swimming

Playing tennis

Cycling

Roller skating

Jumping rope

Strength exercise

Experts advise that adults do exercise that keeps muscles strong. Do these at least 2 times a week. They should include the major muscle groups. This means your legs, hips, back, chest, arms, shoulders, and stomach. These activities can include:

Lifting weights

Using resistance bands

Doing bodyweight exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, sit-ups, and air squats

Yoga

Pilates

Benefits of regular physical activity

The benefits of physical activity include:

Improves blood flow throughout your body

Keeps your weight under control

Improves your blood cholesterol levels

Prevents and manages high blood pressure

Prevents bone loss

Boosts your energy level

Releases tension

Improves your sleep

Improves your self-image

Helps manage stress

Counters anxiety and depression

Improves thinking ability

Increases your enthusiasm and optimism

Increases your muscle strength

Increases endurance