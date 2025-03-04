Jets QB Coach London Works Out Alabama’s Milroe at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Jalen Milroe #QB11 of Alabama participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Jets quarterbacks coach Charles London ran Alabama's Jalen Milroe through a tough workout. It was their first real look at this promising draft prospect.

With the 42nd pick ready to use, the Jets are well-placed to grab Milroe, who's expected to go in the second round. Draft experts rank him as the fourth-best quarterback and 46th-best player overall in the 2025 class.

On the run, Milroe was a force, scoring 20 rushing touchdowns in 2024. His passing tells a different story. His 72.6% adjusted completion rate put him at 28th among Power 4 quarterbacks.

Turnovers were a problem for Milroe in 2024. His 11 interceptions were tied for 12th-most in Power 4 games. He really struggled in SEC games, throwing just five touchdowns and ten picks.

Numbers show Milroe had trouble in key moments. Of the top nine quarterback prospects, he had the worst passer rating in situations that matter most to new coordinator Tanner Engstrand's offense.

London, who came to the Jets in January 2025, brings valuable experience from coaching running backs. This background could help him get the most out of Milroe's running and passing abilities.

The move makes sense as the Jets look for quarterback help. Engstrand's system, which relies on mobile quarterbacks and play-action passes, seems tailor-made for Milroe's style.

Scouts love Milroe's natural athletic ability. He showed what he could do on the ground against Auburn in 2024. This combine workout gave him a chance to show he's gotten better at throwing.