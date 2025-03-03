2025 NFL Free Agency Has Limited Strong QB Options, Sets New $281.5M Salary Cap

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: A general view of NFL logo on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Next year's NFL quarterback pool looks weak, even though teams will have more money to spend with the new $281.5 million salary cap.

Minnesota's Sam Darnold could grab attention after putting up 35 touchdowns in 2024. However, his spotty track record makes teams hesitant about bringing him in as their starter.

After showing progress, Justin Fields won't return to Pittsburgh. Veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston might land backup jobs or mentor roles. The other options, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton, and Jimmy Garoppolo, leave much to be desired.

TV contracts and sponsorship deals drove the cap up. This increase means even average players might land bigger paydays than in previous years.

The defensive free agent class looks much better. Dallas' Osa Odighizuwa made waves with his solid 2024 season. Josh Sweat adds another solid option to the available defensive linemen.

The offensive line market features Baltimore's Ronnie Stanley, gifted but injury-prone. On the interior, KC's Trey Smith leads the pack.

At tight end, Washington's Zach Ertz brings veteran experience, while New Orleans' Juwan Johnson offers untapped potential.

Wide receivers present better options. Cincinnati's Tee Higgins tops the list, followed closely by Chris Godwin and Amari Cooper.

Zach Baun from Philadelphia brings versatility, making him the best linebacker available. San Francisco's Charvarius Ward stands out among cornerbacks.