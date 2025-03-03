Mets’ Madrigal Out With Broken Shoulder, Team Looking at Backup Options

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs follows through on his eighth inning pinch hit broken bat game-tying fielder’s choice against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 29, 2024 in New York City.

A spring training accident left New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal with a broken left shoulder, leaving team officials scrambling to fill the hole before Opening Day begins.

Among the options, Donovan Walton looks promising. His solid .795 minor league numbers, plus his ability to play multiple infield positions, fit what the team needs right now.

Manager Carlos Mendoza couldn't hide his enthusiasm for Walton's skills. "He's a gamer … He's a baseball player," said Mendoza to empiresportsmedia.com.

The unexpected gap disrupts the Mets' backup plans. Before getting hurt, Madrigal was supposed to be the team's utility infielder, ready to play wherever needed.

Several players are still in the running for the spot. Even though he put up great numbers with a .966 OPS last September, Luisangel Acuña might need more time in the minors to work on his hitting.

Brett Baty faces an uphill battle for the backup role. He doesn't have much shortstop experience, though he plays well at third base.

Whoever gets picked needs to be able to cover shortstop when Francisco Lindor needs a day off, a key requirement that limits the options.

Jared Young runs into the same problem in his bid for the spot. He barely has any time at shortstop compared to the other candidates.

The coaches have a tough decision: take a chance on young talents like Acuña and Baty, or go with Walton's proven ability to play all over the infield.

These spring injuries show why having reliable backups matters. The team needs solid coverage when players get hurt during the season.