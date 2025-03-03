Jets Face Roster Changes as Davante Adams Looks at Possible Move to Chargers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 28: Tetairoa Mcmillan #WO31 of Arizona speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Jets need to fill a big hole as star receiver Davante Adams wants to join the LA Chargers, hoping to team up with Justin Herbert. This surprise move leaves New York in a tough spot.

After Rodgers left and cut into the money available, Adams has to choose: take a pay cut or leave. The money problems put both team and player in a bind.

With limited options, Jets' management must decide between two hard choices. Let Adams go and save money, or trade him for new players while they can.

"The Jets will likely cut ties with Allen Lazard, Davante Adams, or both. That makes this pick a no-brainer, with New York landing the best wide receiver in the class to play opposite of Garrett Wilson," SI's Pressnell wrote.

This change marks a big turning point. The team's leaders are looking for new talent to compete in the tough AFC East.

Getting Derek Carr might convince Adams to stay. But with Rodgers gone and money tight, that seems unlikely.

Without their best receiver, the Jets' passing game needs big changes. Replacing Adams won't be simple, his abilities forced defenses to change how they played New York.

The numbers show it all: losing Adams leaves a huge gap in the offense. But it gives younger players a chance to step up and show what they can do.

Free agency could help fix things. Scouts are looking carefully at available receivers who fit the budget.

The draft might be the answer. Multiple rounds give New York chances to pick up rising stars, like Tetairoa McMillan, from college.