Rutgers Loses Heartbreaker to Michigan at Buzzer

For a moment it looked like Rutgers was going to escape Ann Arbor, Michigan with one of the greatest upset victories in program history. Instead, at just after 11 p.m. ET, they walked off the court with one of its most brutal losses.

Rutgers led No. 15 Michigan by as many as 12 points, 74-62, midway through the second half, before the Scarlet Knights offense went cold, and the Wolverines stormed back to make a game of it in the final two minutes.

With Only three seconds to go, and after Tyson Acuff hit on two of three free throw attempts Rutgers held a slim 82-81 lead. All they needed was one defensive stop and they would come away victorious. Instead, following a time out, Michigan passed the ball around on the inbounds pass, and eventually found Nimari Burnett open just enough on the outside.

Burnett took his shot as Dylan Harper started to barrel down on him, and drained the three pointer as time expired to send Michigan to an 84-82 win.

“Just (Bleeping) devastated for our (Bleeping) guys,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said during his postgame radio interview with Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson, which was heard on Fox Sports Radio New Jersey. “Played so hard (bleeping) the whole time. Excuse my language.

"Couldn’t get a stop, but couldn’t be more proud of these guys. Coming into this place and playing toe-to-toe with them the whole time, and you lose on that play?”

And that was the extent of the coaches comments in the postgame. There was really nothing else to say.

Rutgers had the game won at several points.

It felt like Rutgers would run away with it after shooting 68 percent from the floor in the first half and held a 57-49 lead at the half.

Everyone was contributing. Tyson Acuff was deadly from downtown, knocking down four three pointers to help build Rutgers momentum.

Lathan Sommerville had a career day, leading with 17 points, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Jeremiah Williams had a career high five steals.

And Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper did their thing. Harper joined Sommerville in the points lead with 17, while Bailey was a rebound shy of a double-double, he finished with 13 points and nine boards.

One aspect of the game that seemed to bother Pikeill and Rutgers the most were the officials. Pikeill added he felt there were some obvious travels not called on Michigan. In fact, as was pointed out by Jerry Carino of the Asbury Press, Michigan outshot Rutgers 32-18 from the charity stripe.

Still the opportunity was there for Rutgers.