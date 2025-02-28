Local SportsContestsEvents

Rutgers Loses Heartbreaker to Michigan at Buzzer

For a moment it looked like Rutgers was going to escape Ann Arbor, Michigan with one of the greatest upset victories in program history. Instead, at just after 11 p.m….

Michael Cohen
Dylan Harper against Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 27: Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights drives to the basket against Tre Donaldson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second half of a college basketball game at Crisler Arena on February 27, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 84-82. (

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

For a moment it looked like Rutgers was going to escape Ann Arbor, Michigan with one of the greatest upset victories in program history. Instead, at just after 11 p.m. ET, they walked off the court with one of its most brutal losses.

Rutgers led No. 15 Michigan by as many as 12 points, 74-62, midway through the second half, before the Scarlet Knights offense went cold, and the Wolverines stormed back to make a game of it in the final two minutes.

With Only three seconds to go, and after Tyson Acuff hit on two of three free throw attempts Rutgers held a slim 82-81 lead. All they needed was one defensive stop and they would come away victorious. Instead, following a time out, Michigan passed the ball around on the inbounds pass, and eventually found Nimari Burnett open just enough on the outside.

Burnett took his shot as Dylan Harper started to barrel down on him, and drained the three pointer as time expired to send Michigan to an 84-82 win.

“Just (Bleeping) devastated for our (Bleeping) guys,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said during his postgame radio interview with Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson, which was heard on Fox Sports Radio New Jersey. “Played so hard (bleeping) the whole time. Excuse my language.

"Couldn’t get a stop, but couldn’t be more proud of these guys. Coming into this place and playing toe-to-toe with them the whole time, and you lose on that play?”

And that was the extent of the coaches comments in the postgame. There was really nothing else to say.

Rutgers had the game won at several points.

It felt like Rutgers would run away with it after shooting 68 percent from the floor in the first half and held a 57-49 lead at the half.

Everyone was contributing. Tyson Acuff was deadly from downtown, knocking down four three pointers to help build Rutgers momentum.

Lathan Sommerville had a career day, leading with 17 points, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

Jeremiah Williams had a career high five steals.

And Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper did their thing. Harper joined Sommerville in the points lead with 17, while Bailey was a rebound shy of a double-double, he finished with 13 points and nine boards.

One aspect of the game that seemed to bother Pikeill and Rutgers the most were the officials. Pikeill added he felt there were some obvious travels not called on Michigan. In fact, as was pointed out by Jerry Carino of the Asbury Press, Michigan outshot Rutgers 32-18 from the charity stripe.

Still the opportunity was there for Rutgers.

Ace Bailey nailed a cold-blooded step-back jumper with 44 seconds to go that gave RU a brief 80-79 lead. After Tre Donaldson gave Michigan the lead back, Acuff was fouled while attempting a three pointer. He would miss the first shot and sink the last two. Unfortunately for Rutgers it just wasn't enough.

Big TenMichiganNCAA BasketballRutgers
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
