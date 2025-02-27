Former Jets QB Bill Demory Dies at 74

Bill Demory, who played quarterback for the New York Jets in 1973-74, died on Feb. 14, 2025. He was 74 and had been battling both prostate cancer and Parkinson's disease.

His NFL career was brief, with just three starts to his name. The numbers tell the story: he completed 12 of 39 passes for 159 yards. Though he managed two touchdowns, he threw eight interceptions before the Jets released him in 1975.

In '73, coach Weeb Ewbank found him at an Arizona showcase. When injuries sidelined Joe Namath and Al Woodall, Demory jumped from fifth-string to leading the offense.

His best game came against New England that season. He led three key drives despite completing just one pass for 11 yards. Each one ended with a field goal, helping secure a tough 9-7 win.

"He didn't turn the ball over and, in a game like this, you look for a young quarterback to make a bad handoff or mess up the snap. He did none of that," said Namath to Marca.

After football, he dedicated himself to education. He taught for many years at Arizona Western College and Central Arizona College from 1999 to 2016. He continued teaching at Mesa Community College as an adjunct professor until 2024.

A University of Arizona alumnus, he remains one of only three Wildcats quarterbacks to start an NFL game, alongside Eddie Wilson and Fred Enke.

His memorial service will be held March 1, 2025, at Paradise Valley Lutheran Church in Phoenix. The family asks that donations go to either the Concussion Legacy Foundation or the church's Capital Improvement Fund.