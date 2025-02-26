New York Jets Launch First Girls Flag Football Club Team, Hold Media Day at MetLife

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 09: Guests attend the Dove and GENYOUth Star Studded “45 Yard Line” flag football Game to #KeepHerConfident by Building Body Confidence for Girls in Sports on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking a bold step forward, the New York Jets started their first-ever girls flag football club travel team. The February 24, 2025 launch signals a major growth in their youth sports programs.

This spring, the team will play in tournaments from local to national levels. Their second annual media day brought 75 high schools to MetLife Stadium, highlighting how popular the sport has become among young female athletes.

"I am excited to play a sport I have loved since childhood," said Lucia Mastellone to news12 New Jersey.

Mickey McDermott, who coaches both the club and Ridgewood High School's team, notices big changes in his players. The program's yearly $50,000 commitment has led to huge growth, with varsity league numbers jumping from 19 to 60 schools.

At media day, young athletes took to the field at the pro training facility. NFL players chatted with the team members, sharing tips and trading stories between practice drills.

This program fits into a bigger picture. The Jets foundation runs key youth programs focused on education and health in struggling communities, including Jets Play Football, Jets Tackle Bullying, and NFL Flag.

The varsity league has grown steadily since 2011, showing real success. By giving new football gear and startup help, the foundation helps city schools join the program.

Media day mixed skills showcases with practice games. While coaches looked for talent, players showed what they could do in friendly matches.