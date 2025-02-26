Giants Look To Fill Tight End Hole in 2025 NFL Draft After Waller Steps Away

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 25: Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants makes a catch against James Bradberry #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

With Darren Waller retiring, the New York Giants must fill a big gap at tight end. Their number three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft could be the answer following their rough 3-14 season.

The position has been a weak spot since Evan Engram left three years ago. While they have $32.1 million for free agency, ranking 16th in the NFL, draft picks could be the smarter way to go.

Recent picks Daniel Bellinger (2022) and Theo Johnson (2024) haven't worked out. Johnson should be ready for spring training despite his foot surgery in December.

Texas Tech's Jalin Conyers leads the draft class, showing amazing speed against defenders. NFL scouts will be watching his blocking closely at the combine.

Syracuse's Oronde Gadsden II has incredible hands. Teams love his smooth routes but want to see him step up his blocking game.

Iowa's Luke Lachey is solid in the run game. The combine will show if he can do more than just block.

South Carolina's Joshua Simon brings six years of college experience. His size and combine numbers will impact his late-round chances.

Notre Dame product Mitchell Evans combines smarts with power blocking. A good combine performance could move him up the draft list.