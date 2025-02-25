Sabres Demolish Rangers 8-2 as Thompson, McLeod Each Score Two

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Zach Benson #9 of the Buffalo Sabres scores a goal in the third period against Jonathan Quick #32 of the New York Rangers during their game at Madison Square Garden on November 07, 2024 in New York City

In a dominant performance at KeyBank Center, Buffalo steamrolled New York with an 8-2 beatdown on February 22, 2025. The win makes it their fifth victory in six games.

The goals came fast, with Rasmus Dahlin scoring twice and adding an assist. Thompson and McLeod both put up two goals each, while Zucker helped out with three assists in the blowout.

In goal, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shined with 26 saves. Buffalo's fierce offense sent star goalie Igor Shesterkin packing after just 18 minutes - he let in five goals on 16 shots.

New York showed some fight when Kreider and Zibanejad scored in the second period. The defeat ended their strong 11-5-2 streak heading into the break.

Things got rough late when K'Andre Miller slammed Tuch hard into the boards at 4:22 of the third. Tuch left the game after the hit.

Fresh off missing 23 games from hernia surgery, Greenway made his presence felt by helping set up Dahlin's second goal of the night.

The win improves Buffalo to 13-12-3 at home. They've put up 3.5 goals per game during a recent 5-5-0 run over ten games.

With this road loss, New York falls to 13-12-2 away from MSG. Their season record stands at 27-24-4, while Buffalo moves to 22-27-5.

Fox keeps racking up assists for New York, hitting 40 alongside 4 goals this season. Buffalo's scoring leader Thompson has piled up 26 goals with 22 assists.