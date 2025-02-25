Former MLB Pitcher Waddell Eyes Mets Bullpen Role After Strong Run in Asia

DENVER, CO – JULY 04: Brandon Waddell #70 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in relief against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning of a game at Coors Field on July 4, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.

After two years playing baseball in Asia, Brandon Waddell impressed with a solid 2.98 ERA over 244 innings. The lefty shut down hitters, allowing just 0.4 homers and 7.8 hits per nine innings from 2022 to 2024.

With A.J. Minter likely needing hip surgery, the Mets are looking for pitching help. Spring training 2025 could give Waddell another chance to prove himself.

His first taste of MLB action in 2020 was rough: struggling through 12.2 innings with a 5.68 ERA. By mid-2021, the Cardinals let him go after a series of roster moves left him without a spot.

In his minor league career, Waddell used his fastball-slider combo to fan 468 batters across 521.1 innings. He put up a steady 4.02 ERA while going 34-31.

Pittsburgh picked the Virginia native in the fifth round back in 2015. While at the University of Virginia, he set records by making 53 total starts, including 19 in his final year.

His college numbers were impressive, racking up 246 strikeouts with a sharp 2.84 ERA over 312.2 innings. The crafty southpaw went 21-14 while leading the Cavaliers' starting rotation.