Olympic Gold Medalist Opens New Fencing Center in Orange, New Jersey

Fresh from winning gold at the 2024 Olympics with the U.S. fencing team, Jackie Dubrovich has partnered with her husband Brian Kaneshige to open the Polaris Fencing Center in Orange, New Jersey.

Their modern facility includes specialized shock-absorbing floors and advanced training equipment. These resources help improve performance for fencers at every level.

For Dubrovich, the center represents a new milestone. She started fencing at eight years old, going on to win three NCAA championships at Columbia. She's also earned medals in world championships and Pan American events.

Unlike traditional approaches, their teaching philosophy emphasizes enjoyment over victories. This new perspective addresses a common problem in U.S. fencing, young athletes dropping out due to pressure.

They aim to foster a love of the sport rather than a win-at-all-costs mentality. “You'll find a lot of burnout in American fencing,” Kaneshige said to njmonthly.com . “A lot of clubs put too much emphasis on competition. We want them to fence because they love it.”

They plan to launch programs for middle school students soon. Since cost shouldn't limit potential, they're developing options to make training more affordable.

This vision took shape years ago. The couple first crossed paths as competitors at the Junior World Cup, both competing at elite levels. Now Kaneshige trains America's Olympic team.

Research supports their approach. Studies show adequate rest helps prevent exhaustion. Athletes who balance training with breaks stay in fencing longer, according to the Academy of Fencing Masters.

Success in fencing relies heavily on mental toughness. Split-second decisions matter just as much as physical ability: Both need regular practice.

Expert coaches support this well-rounded method. Varying practice routines and including recovery time helps fencers stay motivated and ready to learn.

Local schools have expressed keen interest in collaborating. The middle school program might help discover future stars.