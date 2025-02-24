Sean Manaea Oblique Strain Complicates Mets Plans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: Starting pitcher Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets reacts as he leaves the game during the 3rd inning of Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Injuries are starting to stack up already for the New York Mets. Word came down Monday afternoon that staff ace Sean Manaea could miss the start of the season with a right oblique strain, putting a major snag in the Mets starting rotation for 2025.

"Nothing got any better, didn't get worse, it kind of plateaued. The worst part is it just never got any better," Manaea told reporters Monday.

According to Manager Carlos Mendoza, Manaea's injury was something that had bothered the veteran lefty since camp started last week.

"He kept throwing live in the bullpen," Mendoza said. "It got to the point where we thought it would turn the corner, but it wasn't the case. The good news is the tendon is not involved, and the rib cage is not involved. It's just muscle. So he will be shut down for a couple weeks."

The injury to Manaea isn't the only thing worrying the Mets right now. Infielder Nick Madrigal, whom New York signed as a possible replacement for free agent Jose Iglesias, suffered a fracture in his shoulder that could keep him out long-term.

Madrigal suffered the injury while charging for a grounder against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach on Sunday. The 27-year old is a lifetime .274 hitter in five years with the White Sox and Cubs combined.

Of course Mets fans would like to see the team bring Iglesias back into the fold. The veteran infielder is still a free agent, and is coming off a year where he became a key cog in the Mets clubhouse culture. He developed the persona Candelita, and put out a smash single called "OMG" that galvanized the clubhouse in its run toward the NLCS.

Not to mention when he did play, Iglesias hit well, hitting .337 in 85 games.

If the Mets don't re-sign Iglesias, the injury to Madrigal could spell more playing time for young infielder Luisangel Acuna, who showed tremendous promise late in the season last year.

In addition to the injuries to Manaea and Madrigal, the Mets are also without starting pitcher Frankie Montas who has a high-grade lat strain. The Mets signed Montas in the off-season to a two-year $34 million deal. It was a gamble since Montas had a history of injuries coming into the season.

A couple ofyears ago while with the Yankees he missed the majority of the 2023 season due to arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder.

The Mets were already a pitching-challenged team coming into the year; now with Manaea and Montas both out, New York needs to find starting pitching somewhere and fast.

Veterans like Kyle Gibson, former Met Jose Quintana, Patrick Corbin, and Alex Wood are just a handful of available pitchers the Mets could bring in without having to give up prospects or picks in a trade.