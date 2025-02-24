Rutgers-Newark Debuts Fox Mascot and Student-Designed Spirit Wear

On Feb. 19, 2025, Rutgers University-Newark showed off its first-ever physical mascot, a fox named Scarlet Raider, along with a new line of student-created spirit wear. This signals a big change in how the university presents its athletic identity.

Students at Newark School of Fashion & Design put together a striking clothing collection. The pieces blend street fashion with school spirit, with items priced from $31 to $176. People can buy everything from simple T-shirts to high-end leather jackets on the website.

"This mascot is so Rutgers-Newark. The fox is about cunning; it's about a fierce confidence to outsmart those who underestimate you," said Director of Communications and Marketing Kimberlee Williams to Rutgers News.

Back in 2017, students picked the fox as their mascot. It wasn't just random, foxes represent cleverness and determination. By 2019, the mascot started showing up at games.

The final look came from Amy Skiles at Phoenix Design Works, who's known for making great college mascots. Each piece of clothing features a special logo inspired by Newark's classic old marquee.

Student designers dove into the project, checking out local fashion trends and doing research. Through hands-on workshops, they tweaked their ideas until they captured the school's spirit just right.

"I think it looks great. The red-and-black look is perfect and represents Newark so well," said Kevana Dupree, a junior business major.

In 2024, the Communications team ramped things up, trying to better show what campus life is really like. Business students got involved too, working on marketing plans under Professor Yla Eason's guidance.

"It's pretty exciting," said Jaisaun Martinez, a senior psychology major. "It was definitely time for a change. The mascot really embodies our spirit now."