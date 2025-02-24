Holmes Named Mets’ Opening Day Starter Following $38M Deal

NEW YORK – JUNE 13: The Mets team logo is displayed at Shea Stadium, home of the New York Mets baseball team, June 13, 2005 in the Queens borough of New York City. In the latest attempt for New York to salvage the 2012 Olympic bid for the city, Mayor Michael Bloomberg has committed to a plan that would help the Mets build a new stadium that could be converted for use in the Olympics if New York were to win their bid. The new stadium, which would be built adjacent to the current Shea Stadium.

When the Mets take on Houston in their first Grapefruit League game on February 22, 2025, Clay Holmes will take the mound. The former closer begins a new phase with a three-year, $38 million deal that moves him into a starting role.

Since mid-2021, Holmes has proven his worth. The numbers speak for themselves: 30 saves and an impressive 2.69 ERA in 220 games. Over seven major league seasons, he's racked up 360 strikeouts while maintaining a career ERA of 3.71.

For his spring opener, Manager Carlos Mendoza is keeping it brief. Holmes will throw about 40 to 45 pitches in what looks to be a three-inning appearance during a busy day of split-squad games that requires 18 innings worth of pitching.

Getting ahead of spring training, Holmes arrived in Port St. Lucie well before his teammates. His early preparation showed results on February 17 when he tried out a new change-up against power hitter Pete Alonso during live batting practice.

“He used his slider against Pete today (and) it was pretty nasty. I thought it was a slider from the dugout,” Mendoza said to nj.com after Holmes's live. “I asked. It was a change, so the profile was really, really good.”

With Frankie Montas out six to eight weeks with a lat strain, the rotation looks sparse. The team will count on its minor league pitchers to cover innings during doubleheaders.

Edwin Díaz has started workouts where coaches focus on improving baserunner defense. Last year's problem area gets special attention this spring as pitchers work on controlling runners.