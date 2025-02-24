Dylan Harper Powers Rutgers Past USC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 26: Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half of their game during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Fighting Irish 85-84.

Rutgers Solidifies Big Ten Bid with Huge Win over Trojans

Led by a spirited effort by Freshman sensation Dylan Harper, Rutgers men's basketball punched its ticket to the Big Ten Tournament in a resounding 95-85 victory over USC at a sold-out Jersey Mike's Arena, Sunday night.

With seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady in the house to see both Harper and Ace Bailey, Rutgers put on a show, perhaps its most complete performance to date against a Big Ten rival. The ten-point margin of victory was the largest for Rutgers this season against a Big Ten opponent.

Harper led the way with 25 points as he carved up USC's zone defense. He nailed four three-pointers, three of them came down the stretch of the first half as Rutgers built a 44-39 halftime advantage.

When asked about McGrady's presence at the game on Sunday, Harper's eyes widened. "It is a blessing. Growing up watching all the greats saying my name and shouting me out. That is amazing. I just go out there, try to be my best, and I imagine I am going to just keep on working. Time will tell."

Harper wasn't alone Sunday. For the first time in since January the Scarlet Knights had a healthy rotation on the floor with Emmanuel Ogbole's return to the bench. He didn't score any points, but played two minutes.

"He had the surgery and he did a great job with rehab. I'm just thankful and hopeful he feels good tomorrow, " Head Coach Steve Pikiell said. "They gave him clearance the other day, he said he wanted to try it, so we got him in there and we'll see where it leads. He practiced a little bit yesterday."

Perhaps the key turning point of the game Sunday was the three-ball drilled by Zach Martini (five points, five boards) that knotted the game up at 17 with 10:33 to play in the first half.

Later on, Bryce Dortch, who posted a career high nine points, Sunday, tied the game again about three minutes later when he dropped down a simple layup to knot the game at 24.

Tyson Accuff game Rutgers the lead on a jumper with 6:24 to go in the first half.

Rutgers would never trail again the rest of the night.

Ace Bailey, enjoyed a quiet night - at least for him - finishing with 14 points in 38 minutes on the floor. Perhaps his biggest shot of the night was a step-back three-pointer late in the first half that expanded Rutgers lead to four.

"One game at a time," Pikiell added. "You know how we go. I tell these guys don't listen to the phones today, we're just trying to win one game at a time. So just stay the course, but one game, we're at Michigan, and we got a tough stretch, but we never get too far ahead of ourselves."